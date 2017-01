DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers paid tribute to fallen Wayne State Police Officer Collin Rose during the team's winter caravan on Friday.

Tigers players and coaches stopped at the WSU Police Department because police are such a big part of the Tigers' family.

Officer Rose was shot and killed in the Woodbridge neighborhood near Wayne State in November. Originally, a suspect was charged with murder, but those charges were later dropped.

Wayne State Police Chief Anthony Holt said the search for a suspect is a top priority for Rose's family, who was also in attendance.

Second Baseman Ian Kinsler said his father was a cop and anytime an officer is killed, it's personal.