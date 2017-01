DETROIT (WXYZ) - Local metro Detroiters react to President Trump’s proposal to increase taxes on imports to pay for the wall between Mexico and the United States.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s team put out the proposal to possibly tax imports from Mexico at a rate of 20% to help fund the construction of the wall.

According to the President’s top aides, this is just a proposal and there are no final plans.

The news of this possible 20% tax increase on imported goods from Mexico has some residents who live and work in Detroit, worried about the future.

At the Super Mercado off Vernor in Mexican Town, the Vargas family owns the store. Leslie Vargas talked with 7 Action News, while helping her father translate.

She said about 50% of their products are imports and most of their patrons are Hispanic.

"It's going to impact the people who come to buy here because they are going to pay more for the product,” said Vargas.

"It's actually going to be the Hispanic people who get the impact, because they're the ones who buy the product,” she said.

This is only a proposal at this point.