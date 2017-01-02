Dog that ate pieces of carpeting, metal and other debris to try to stay alive being treated by vet

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Just days before Christmas, neighbors say the people who owned a young black and white dog moved out and left him behind without food or water.

A woman living nearby noticed the dog in the backyard and she knew he would freeze or starve to death if no one stepped in to help.

Volunteers with Happy Days Dog & Cat Rescue took the dog to an emergency veterinarian where it was discovered that, among other problems, the dog had an intestinal blockage.

"He pooped out carpet," said Lisa Young, a volunteer with the non-profit rescue.

X-rays revealed the starving dog had an intestinal blockage and had been eating pieces of carpeting, metal and other debris.

The dog now named "Tad" had to undergo a blood transfusion and now remains on medication for other medical issues.

"The dog was just trying to live," said Patricia Ford who also volunteers with the rescue.

To find out more about Tad, or to help Happy Days Dog & Cat Rescue cover the costs of his care, you can visit their Facebook page.