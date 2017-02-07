DTE electric customers will see 4 percent rate increase

7:55 AM, Feb 7, 2017
(AP) - A rate hike takes effect today for DTE Energy electric customers.

In January, Michigan regulators authorized the company to increase electricity rates by 4 percent.

The Public Service Commission approved a $184 million annual rate hike.

It's less than what the Detroit-based utility self-implemented in August, so customers will initially get a refund covering the last six months.

DTE had sought a $344 million annual rate increase and had self-implemented a $245 million increase.

The final rate is 4 percent above what was set in DTE's last electric case in December 2015.

Commission Chairwoman Sally Talberg said in a statement that DTE will spend money to upgrade its distribution infrastructure. She says a primary reason for power outages is the lack of maintenance and the age of distribution equipment.

DTE has 2.2 million power customers in southeastern Michigan.

