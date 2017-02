DETROIT (WXYZ) - Only 7 Action News was there as a Detroit father was placed in handcuffs, after police say his two small children were left alone for hours in the cold.

The two boys are safe tonight with their aunt.

Their father did not wish to speak with us, after turning himself in.

His 2 kids, ages 7 and 8 were found wandering by themselves at about 4:00 pm on the west side. A local activist found them and called police.

The father is expected to be charged with child neglect and abuse. Part of that stems from the kids being left with a sharp object, and giving each other haircuts.