Family of Detroit robbery suspect killed by ICE agents sues for $50 million

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The family of a Detroit robbery suspect shot and killed by a federal agent nearly two years ago has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of 20-year old Terrance Kellom is now going after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and two Detroit officers in the shooting death of their son.

The wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit outlines the reasons for demanding $50-million dollars in damages.

ICE agent Mitchell Quinn was cleared of the shooting that happened on the city's west side near Chicago and Evergreen in April of 2015.

Investigators say Kellom attacked Quinn with a hammer, and refused to listen to commands, when shots were fired inside the home.

On the other hand, the suit claims these officers had no legal right to be in the house, there was no hammer, investigators lied and made up documents.

The fugitive task force had been looking for the young father of two, a wanted robbery suspect.

Kellom was shot four times, once in the back, according to the family's attorney.

Detroit Police and ICE do not comment on pending litigation.