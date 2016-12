DETROIT (WXYZ) - A family is pleading for tips to help find a missing mother who disappeared nearly three weeks ago in Detroit.

Nicole Smith, 33, went missing on Sunday, December 11.

Her grandfather went to bring her and her 1-year-old son home. When he arrived, they were gone.

The next day, the little boy was found wandering and Nicole was nowhere to be found.

Her family says it's not like her.

They've set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help in the search for the missing woman.

If you know of her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.