Family upset after not being able to find mom's grave site on Mother's Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Lawenda McEntire says she'd just visited her mother's grave in January and that the temporary headstone that she had cemetery workers set in place last year was still there.

That's why her family can't understand why, when a number of relatives visited on Mother's Day, they couldn't find anything marking the spot where she'd been buried for almost 7 years.

McEntire and her brother say they've been demanding answers for weeks from the managers at the city owned Gethsemane Cemetery on Gratiot Avenue on Detroit's east side.

The family wants to know why on Mother's Day did they find the area where she's buried in such a mess. They took pictures of one person's headstone that was clearly out of place as it sat on top of another headstone, a number of metal markers were out of the ground and in a pile, and there was dirt everywhere.

