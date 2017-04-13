Father shot in front of children in Detroit; Could be mistaken identity

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detectives remained on scene for hours on the city's east side Wednesday night. They're wondering why someone fired several shots at a 47-year-old father sitting in his truck, believing he was the wrong target.

His girlfriend, who didn't want her face shown, tells us she just walked her three and four-year old grandkids inside the house. That's when she heard the shots near Balfour and Southhampton.

She says, " I'm still shook up about it. It happened like that, in three seconds."

The father's 11-year old daughter was standing outside the truck talking to him, when they say the shooter drove up, firing off seven shots.

Detectives and the family both believe this was a case of mistaken identity, claiming there's no obvious reason why this dad was shot. They also tell us another man in the area has the same vehicle.

The girlfriend tells 7 Action News, " He shot the wrong person...He did the wrong guy the wrong way."

Police say the shooter was wearing a black hoodie and driving a tan Sebring or Sable. The father was shot in the torso, driving himself to the hospital. He's listed in serious condition.

