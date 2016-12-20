FBI releases surveillance video of carjackers wanted for stealing woman's car

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The FBI needs your help tracking down at least two violent carjackers who attacked a woman two weeks ago in Detroit.

Surveillance video shows the suspected violent carjackers on the move, after terrorizing the driver at gunpoint.

It all happened on December 7th, near Mitchell and McNichols on the city's west side.

Investigators say a white cargo van pulled up alongside a parked car.

One gunman ordered the driver out of the car, while another suspect jumped inside, and drove off.

Hamtramck officers found the stolen car on Moran Street, and chased after two guys on foot, but they got away.

If you have any information about who they are, call the FBI.