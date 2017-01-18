Federal officials paint Detroit's Victory Motel as a brothel run by a drug dealer

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Federal agents paint a disturbing picture of a drug lord who prostituted women out of local hotel, and they say the motel workers actually helped him as he ran his crime ring.



Michael Anthony Randol was in federal court today. But before the Feds arrested him during a raid last week, they say he had the run of the Victory Inn on Michigan Avenue in Detroit.



That’s where federal Homeland Security agents arrested Randol last week. The feds say the 41-year-old, who’s also known on the street as “The Man,” sold cocaine, heroin, and women out of the Victory Inn.



Back in September, Homeland Security agents were tipped off that Randol had as many as “eight girls ‘working’ for him as prostitutes” at the Victory Inn. Informants said Randol supplied drugs to the girls, and physically assaulted them at times, so they had to keep working as prostitutes.



Court records show the informants told the feds that the owner of the Victory Inn and other staffers were aware of Randol’s operation. Records show they even allegedly allowed Randol to pay extra for motel rooms, and in exchange, the staff would direct potential prostitution clients to Randol’s rooms.



We have tried reaching out to the Victory Inn to talk to the owner about these allegations, but so far we haven’t been able to get through to anyone to answer our questions.

Randol remains locked up in federal custody.