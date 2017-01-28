Fire at Detroit DTE Energy substation knocks out power to 7,000 customers on city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - DTE Energy says about 7,000 customers are without power because of a fire at an electrical substation.

The substation is at East Warren and Conner on Detroit's east side.

Crews from the Detroit Fire Department have put the fire out. No injuries are reported.

The fire did cause a surge, which knocked out the substation at the hospital at Grosse Pointe Beaumont Hospital.

DTE does not yet have an estimate for when the power will be restored. They say they have not yet had an opportunity to examine the damage at the substation.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.