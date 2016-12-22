First-ever IHOP/Applebee's combination restaurant coming to downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The first-ever Applebee's and IHOP combination restaurant will open in Detroit next year.

The co-branded restaurant will take up an 11,939-square-foot space inside the Millender Center, which is right across the street from the Renaissance Center.

Team Schostak Family Restaurants signed a lease with Riverfront Holdings for the IHOP/Applebee's. It is the second Applebee's in the city of Detroit, with Team Schostak also operating the restaurant at 8 Mile and Woodward.

While the menu is still being developed, it will feature several guest-favorite items from both Applebee's and IHOP and also feature a barista coffee bar. The restaurant will be able to seat 300 people.

"Applebee’s is built on the concept of being a neighborhood grill and bar, which is the perfect complement to the welcoming, family-friendly environment IHOP has delivered for nearly 60 years," Schostak said. "We look forward to bringing more jobs to our community and providing an elevated dining experience to all restaurant guests.”

Construction of the restaurant is expected to begin in April 2017, pending municipal approvals. It will open in late 2017.