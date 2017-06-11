Four cooling centers to open in Detroit today

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Parks and Recreation Department will be opening four of its recreation centers as cooling sites for residents on Sunday, June 11. The centers will be open from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Northwest Activities Center

18100 Meyers

313-578-7500

Patton Recreation Center

2301 Woodmere

313-628-2000

Heilmann Recreation Center

19601 Crusade

313-224-9334

Coleman Young Recreation Center

2751 Robert Bradby

313-628-0995

For more information, call (313) 224-1100.

Hot weather tips

When the summer heat reaches extreme temperatures, it is critical to take steps to keep cool and prevent heat illness. When temperatures rise above 90 degrees, everyone is at risk, but the elderly and the very young are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness include headache, dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, confusion and pale or flushed skin. The American Red Cross recommends the following treatment for people suffering from heat-related illness:

Move the victim to a cool place.

Give him or her cool water to drink.

Apply ice packs or cool wet cloths to the skin.

If a victim refuses water, vomits, or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Tips for preventing heat-related illness

Stay indoors if possible. Stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air-conditioning, go to a public place that does, including the City of Detroit cooling centers. If outside, stay in the shade.

Drink water. Even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Wear light-colored clothing. (Avoid wearing black clothes, especially if you're in direct sunlight.) Loose fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Never leave a person, especially children or the elderly, or a pet in a closed, parked vehicle. The temperature inside the car can become 30 to 40 degrees hotter than the outside temperature.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must work outside, take frequent breaks.

Visit at-risk people twice a day and watch them for signs of heat illness.

Speak with your doctor about any medications you are taking to learn whether they may interfere with your body's ability to regulate temperature.

Do not use salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.