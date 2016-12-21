Fundraiser held for family of fallen Detroit officer Myron Jarrett

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are hosting a fundraiser for corporal Myron Jarrett, who was killed while on the job 2 months ago.

The event is to raise money for his family.

Corporal Jarrett was an 8 year veteran with the Detroit Police Department who last worked at the 12th precinct.

Police say the father of four was struck and killed while on duty on Detroit's west side back in October.

The alleged driver, Steven Guzina, was later arrested and charged in his death.

In the meantime, the fallen hero's family, friends and coworkers have been paying tribute, honoring his life and time he served as one of Detroit's finest.

Tonight's fundraiser at McShane's Irish Pub in Detroit is no different. All the money raised will go to the corporal's family.

This fundraiser goes through 11:00 pm, so you still have some time to get there. Admission is just a $10 donation.

If you can't make it, but would still like to make a donation there is a GoFundMe page set up.