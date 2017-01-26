Home full of bullet holes costs Detroiter stuck with bill after city refuses to pay

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The cost of gun violence has pit a Detroit man against the city he loves.

"I still can't believe it" says Robert Wilson.

Wilson was home with his family in August, when police were in a gunfight with an armed suspect outside. He says nearly a dozen shots fired by police struck his home leaving thousands in damage.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Still, he's now left with thousands in damage he says the city refuses to pay for.

A spokesman for the city of Detroit tells us the officers acted in good faith, and therefore the city isn't liable to make repairs.

"It's unfair. I didn't make these bullet holes," says Robert.

He now hopes sharing his story will lead to positive change, despite hitting a wall with the city of Detroit. Especially, since he doesn't have insurance and can't afford to fix the damage.