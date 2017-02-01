How to get tickets for Kid Rock's concerts at Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) - Tickets for Kid Rock's final two shows in his first concert series at Little Caesars Arena go on sale Thursday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m.

The shows are scheduled to take place Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20.

You will be able to purchase the tickets for all of the shows at OlympiaEntertainment.com and Ticketmaster.com, as well as through the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena Box offices.

They will also be available by calling 800-745-3000.

Kid Rock will be the first musical act to perform at the new Little Caesars Arena. He is schedule for concerts on September 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20.

Tickets for all of the shows can be found on the secondary purchasing website StubHub.com.