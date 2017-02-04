Humble Design surprises Detroit and Eastpointe families with home makeovers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Imagine a home with no furniture. That's how some local families live, as many transition from being homeless.

Today, Humble Design, Gardner White and Serta Restokraft teamed-up to help furnish homes.

They surprised two families in Detroit and Eastpointe.

The Wilson's moved into their Eastpointe house in December, but didn't have any

That's when Humble Design, Gardner White and Serta Restokraft surprised them with a home makeover.

The family had fallen on hard times and lived at a shelter before moving into the house.

That meant no where to sit and no bed to sleep on, just the floor.

Shyanna Wilson said, "It was hard, we had to make piles of blankets and it's not soft like a bed, very restless."

"The bedroom is your sanctuary," said Eric Boles of Serta Restokraft Mattress. "It's the place where you relax and truly safe. Not to have a great bedroom, not to have a great mattress, not be able to experience everyday would be really difficult."

That's why Serta Restokraft donated mattresses to Humble Design Friday morning.

Dozens of volunteers filled the organization's warehouse with 30 mattress, a few going to the Wilson's.

Lauren Hawkins, the Director of Fundraising for Humble Design, said, "We're hoping the kids just feel blessed and that they are able to get a goodnight's sleep."

"It doesn't really take a lot. It takes a mattress and a little furniture to really transform their life and to help them develop a home, so we are doing what we can," said Rachel Tronstein, the President of Gardner White Furniture.

Volunteers spent the afternoon getting the place ready.

"If we can just take a little bit of stress off this family today so they can rebuild their lives moving forward, mission accomplished," Hawkins added.

Joseph and Shyanna, their 9-year-old daughter and two-year-son now have a beautiful space to live in.

The team of volunteers also surprised another family in Detroit today.

The representatives from Gardner White and Serta Restokraft say, as Michigan based companies, it's important to give back to the community that supports their businesses.