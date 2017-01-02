Illegal dumpers 'celebrate' new year by dumping their trash in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Some people want a clean slate in 2017 so badly - they spent New Year's Day gathering trash from their own property and dumping it on the side of the road in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood.

Just hours into the New Year, Jonathon Palmerville found 3 new piles of trash.

He grew up in the Brightmoor neighborhood and has zero tolerance for illegal dumpers.

And this years trash crimes could put dozens at risk, because the trash contains personal information.

The owner of the business did show up, we thought to take responsibility, but he didn't stay long.

Palmerville says he left as soon as he saw our crew.

The other dumpers also left clues and ID behind.

Palmerville investigates every site and posts videos on YouTube to hold illegal dumpers accountable.

While his crusade has earned him a few enemies in the past two years, he's made many allies too.