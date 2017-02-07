Landlord and handyman accused in brutal murder of Detroit woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Sources tell 7 Action News a Detroit landlord and handyman have been charged with Felony Murder, after one of their tenants was found tied up and killed inside a vacant garage.

Police arrested 51-year-old Marguerite Pickens and 43-year-old Orlandus Calhoun Sr. for the crime.

Sources also tell us the victim, Carissa Oakman, a mother, lived in the apartment complex where the two worked on Rochester Street in Detroit.

Neighbors and friends tell us they heard screaming early in the morning that day, and one neighbor claims she went downstairs to see what was going on.

That neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, claims the landlord, Pickens, opened the door to her surprise around 2:30 in the morning. But she thought any confrontation was over, because she didn't hear anything else.

Oakman was found on January 30th in a vacant garage on 28th Street.

Friends claim the killing happened over money, either owed or stolen, but not rent money.

Investigators are not commenting on any motive right now.

Friends are now trying to figure out a way to help her young son, while residents are still in disbelief that their landlord could be accused of such a brutal killing.