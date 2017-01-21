Local economic leaders speak on what President Trump's impact could be on Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - President Donald Trump’s mentioning of Detroit in his inaugural address more had us asking: How do economic leaders in the Motor City see the new administration and what could they use from President Trump to aid the region.

Mr. Trump made a number of visits to the Motor City during the campaign, including speaking before the economic club.

Economic and commerce leaders here now hope his administration will help this city.



Sandy Baruah is with the Detroit Regional Chamber. He and his staff eagerly watching a new administration take power today with the Motor City in mind.

