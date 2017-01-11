Man captured on surveillance during break-in on Detroit's west side

12:01 PM, Jan 11, 2017

Detroit police searching for suspect wanted in break-in

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to identify and find the man wanted in connection to a break-in on the city's west side.

Police say the man broke into a location in the 17100 block of E. Warren on January 1 around 6:15 a.m. and stole a number of items before leaving.

The man was wearing a green and yellow jacket and black pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police. 

