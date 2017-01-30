Man featured as Detroit's Most Wanted turns himself in

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Just over a week after being featured as one of Detroit's Most Wanted on 7 Action News, a suspect wanted for shooting another victim has turned himself in.

According to U.S. Marshals, John Merriewether surrendered on Monday. He allegedly shot someone five times with a 12-gauge shotgun in an ambush attack.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and remarkably survived. The shooting happened after an altercation between the victim and his children’s mother.

Police still don’t know why Merriewether launched into an attack.