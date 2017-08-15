DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 46-year-old man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon had survived another shooting just a week ago, according to police sources.

The man was shot in the intersection of Lonyo and McGraw in southwest Detroit as he drove a black Lexus car.

His passenger was not injured.

Right now, there's no description on a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detroit Police Homicide investigators at 313-596-2260.