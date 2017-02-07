Man released from jail after he was arrested in shooting of 6-year-old boy

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The man arrested in connection to the shooting of a 6-year-old boy has been released from custody. Detroit police say he had an alibi and is cleared in the case. Now, the search is on for the person responsible.

Little Micail Ford is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a man opened fire on his family's home Sunday night.

The 6-year-old underwent surgery Tuesday to remove bullets that were lodged in his upper chest and foot.

Detroit Police had arrested the estranged husband of a woman who was visiting relatives of the little boy, but police say he was not involved.

Nine people were in the Rosemont Street house around 8:45 p.m. when someone outside opened fire.

Micail was walking downstairs when his mother, Michel'le Mobley, heard the shots and screamed for everyone to take cover. She ran to her son who was bleeding from multiple parts of his body.