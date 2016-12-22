Man sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in shooting of two-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The man convicted of shooting a 2-year-old girl will go away for a long time.

Martez Mason was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Before handing down the sentence the judge scolded Mason for reckless behavior and putting other's lives at risk - including children.

That two-year-old girl did survive after shots were fired at a car wash on Detroit’s east side.

A few days later Mason was arrested.

He was recently convicted on several charged including intent to murder and felony firearms.

Mason pled innocent to the charges.

He will be appealing the conviction.

