March for peace held at home where 9-year-old Detroit boy was shot

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A community came together to support a nine-year-old boy who was shot in the head and survived.

Family and friends of Malik Cosey held a peace walk near the location the young boy was shot.

Malik was shot in the head by a stray bullet as he and two other children were loaded up into a vehicle to wait for grandma to take them to the movies.

As the community struggles with this act of violence - they marched for peace and together prayed for Malik’s speedy recovery at the spot he nearly lost his life.

Malik’s father - Cecil Cosey - says the number of people there tonight is a testament to how much his son is loved by this community.

Detroit police joined hundreds of others as they marched around the neighborhood posting flyers on doors - placing others in people’s hands.

The man who helped organized this march for peace, Pastor Corey Chavis, says the message to this community is clear - violence of this kind will not be tolerated.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a silver dodge magnum believed to be responsible for the shooting that nearly cost a nine-year-boy his life.

