March for peace held at home where 9-year-old Detroit boy was shot

Gino Vicci
10:17 PM, Apr 7, 2017
11:14 PM, Apr 7, 2017

March for peace for Malik Cosey

March for peace after shooting of 9-year-old boy

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A community came together to support a nine-year-old boy who was shot in the head and survived.

Family and friends of Malik Cosey held a peace walk near the location the young boy was shot. 

Malik was shot in the head by a stray bullet as he and two other children were loaded up into a vehicle to wait for grandma to take them to the movies.

As the community struggles with this act of violence - they marched for peace and together prayed for Malik’s speedy recovery at the spot he nearly lost his life.

Malik’s father - Cecil Cosey - says the number of people there tonight is a testament to how much his son is loved by this community.

Detroit police joined hundreds of others as they marched around the neighborhood posting flyers on doors - placing others in people’s hands.

The man who helped organized this march for peace, Pastor Corey Chavis, says the message to this community is clear - violence of this kind will not be tolerated.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a silver dodge magnum believed to be responsible for the shooting that nearly cost a nine-year-boy his life.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top