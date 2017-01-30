Mayor Mike Duggan, DDOT announce second phase of major bus expansion

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) officials gathered on Monday to announce implementation of the second phase of a major bus service expansion first announced in September.

The expansion now adds 650 bus trips per week. Duggan said it's the key to help get people out of poverty, by giving them access to good paying jobs that they can also reach from where they live.

There are now three new 24-hour routes, the #25 Jefferson, #37 Michigan and #48 Van Dyke/Lafayette, bringing the grand total to nine in the last year.

It also works to reduce commute times by adding three new direct express routes, the #80 Villages Direct, #89 Southwest Direct and #92 Rosedale Express.

The next expansion phase is in April and will add about 200 more trips per week.

