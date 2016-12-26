Missing 1-year-old from Detroit is back with his mom, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say a missing 1-year-old boy who was with his non-custodial father is back home with his mother.

According to police, Logan Tucker was with his biological, non-custodial father, Gregory Tucker, on the afternoon of Christmas. He was supposed to return Logan at 5 p.m. but failed to do so.

Logan's mother made several attempts to contact Gregory, but was unsuccessful. According to the mother, Gregory has "made threats against her and her son in the past."

About an hour after Detroit police put out a missing persons released, they said Logan was back home with his mom.