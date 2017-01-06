Missing Detroit man without his medication located

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say they have located a missing man who needed his medication. He is doing fine.

According to police, 67-year-old Warren Green was last seen on Dec. 3 from his daughter's house in the 1000 block of St. Mary's on the city's west side. That's between Plymouth and Chicago, west of Greenfield.

He left his daughter's house without medication and had not been seen sine.

On Friday morning, just over a month after he went missing, Green was located safely.