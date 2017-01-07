Mother desperate for answers after daughter dies following tonsil surgery at Children's Hospital

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A mother is grieving the loss of her 9-year-old daughter who died just hours after what was supposed to be routine surgery.



She’s not getting answers from doctors and the hospital where this happened a month ago - Children's Hospital in Troy.

It was supposed to be outpatient surgery, only 40 minutes, recovery and then back home no problem.



Instead it became a very painful tragedy in removing the 9-year-old girl’s tonsils and adenoids.

Sonia Gambrell says her daughter Anyislah came out of surgery once, but was taken back in and put back under anesthesia - and she never fully recovered before they pushed her out the door at Children's Hospital in Troy.

Sonia drove to fill a prescription for pain pills and ended up at St. John Hospital, near where she lives, and that’s when it got very serious.



They took her inside St. John and Anyislah was in critical condition.



When Sonia couldn’t get answers as to why her daughter died, she contacted attorney Geoffrey Fieger.



They are working up to a lawsuit and would have to give 6 months notice of intent to sue.

But they could still resolve this with talks that now include the attorney.

Children’s Hospital officials have released the following statement about the case: