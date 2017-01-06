Mother opens up about son who died in crash that killed three on I-75

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The mother of a man who died in a crash that killed three on I-75 early Wednesday morning opened up to 7 Action News just a day after his death.

Johnetta Pugh says the sudden loss of her son to a fatal freeway accident has left her heart broken in pieces.

Karl Hawkins, 23, was expecting a baby boy and was already a loving father to a 5-year-old girl.

State police say early Wednesday morning, 34-year-old Leanna Custard of New Baltimore drove the wrong way on I-75 near I-94 and struck another vehicle. She died in the crash, along with Elija Holden, who was in the car with Hawkins.

Two other people in the car with Hawkins and Holden were taken to the hospital and are still in critical condition.