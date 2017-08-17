Palestinian activist set to be deported after final court hearing

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

A Palestinian activist from Chicago will be deported after she lied about her criminal history.

A final court hearing was held for Rasmea Ohdeh at the Federal court house downtown Thursday afternoon.

Odeh came to the United States on an immigrant visa in 1994.

She received citizenship years later.

In the plea agreement, Odeh says she lied never admitting she had been arrested or charged with a crime.

During her time in Chicago she has helped Palestinian women adjust to life in the United States.

Dozens of supporters protested outside and filled the courtroom.

Odeh was given one last chance to speak…she decided to speak about being a Palestinian woman and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She was ordered by the judge to not speak on political things in the courtroom because it has nothing to do with her lying on her application.

Odeh ended telling the judge, “I think this is my right. I will raise my voice to say this, we have the right.”

The judge ordered Odeh to pay two fines totaling $1,100.

She will also be deported to Jordan or elsewhere.

No date has been set on when that will happen.