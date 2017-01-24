Partnership between DTE Energy and MDOT make metro Detroit freeways safer, brighter

Detroit, Mich. (WXYZ) - Freeways in metro Detroit are brighter and safer now, the result of an innovative public-private partnership that state of Michigan officials tout as a first of its kind in the nation.

Over the last six months, DTE Energy has installed nearly 13,000 LED lights above freeways and under bridges and underpasses.

"We get to save money, we get faster and better service for our people and over the long term, a much more efficient system," said Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley, during a press conference touting the partnership and results.

The total cost of the project was $150 million, according to Steudle. MDOT's agreement with the utility company is expected to save an estimated $2 million in energy costs in 2017.

A $1 million rebate check was presented to Calley and MDOT Director Kirk Steudle on Monday by Irene Dimitry, DTE Energy vice president of business planning and development. The one-time payment offsets a portion of the state's up front costs in making the switch to energy efficient LED lighting.

In addition to energy and cost savings, the LED lights will make the freeways much safer for drivers, according to officials.

7 Action News initally identified the problem back in 2014, noting that 35 percent of the lights were out, leaving stretches of freeway in the dark.

"We now can look at those freeway lights and say they're to be 98% on for the next 13, 14 years because that was the life of the contract," Steudle said.