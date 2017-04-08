Passenger taken to hospital after car slams into Detroit home

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A family is calling it a blessing, after no one was injured when a car came barreling through their east side home.

It happened around 6:00 pm Friday near the corner of St. Cyril and Nett.

Detroit Police say the driver is blaming the accident of faulty brakes.

Two men were inside the car, one was taken to the hospital.

The family says investigators took away the other man.

Charles Riley lives at the house with his mother and was downstairs when he heard the house rattle. He came upstairs to see the car.

Riley says, "One man was hollering 'help me out.' But I didn't want to mess with it. I didn't know what was leaking."

He tells us a car has hit the house at least four other times, but not this bad.

Riley told us, "I knew it was a disaster. I knew a car hit the house. There's been damage before, but not to this extent."

Even though they have been dealing with this bad intersection, they are not thinking about moving.

They hope the city will help them with putting up some barriers.