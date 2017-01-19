Police release surveillance video, photos of suspect in shooting at Detroit's American Coney Island

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police are searching for a suspected wanted in a non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at American Coney Island downtown.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 8th.

Police several men entered the building and began assaulting a group of women who were in the restaurant.

That's when the victim and several other employees stepped in and attempted to help them. Officera say the suspects then began assaulting the employees.

During the fight, another man entered the building. When the people he was with began to leave, officers say that man pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old.

The suspect is described as an African American man, between 21 and 25-years-old. He was wearing a black and red ball cap, red polo shirt and black and white gym shoes.

The people he was with are also wanted for questioning in the case. Police say they are considered Persons of Interest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Third Precinct Detectives at 313-596-1340 or 313-596-5342.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800 SPEAK UP and leave an anonymous tip.