Renderings released for development project in Midtown that could include a Target store

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Renderings have been released for a development project on a 7-acre site at Woodward Avenue and Mack Avenue in Detroit.

Speculation began in July of last year that the site could be the location for a new Target store. Adam Nyman who is co-developer of the project with his father, George, had no comment on reports of talks between their company, Professional Property Management of Michigan and representatives from the retailer.

In an email to Action News, Sue Mosey, president of Midtown Detroit, Inc., said she had heard no new news on Target, adding she does not believe any discussions are underway at this time regarding the location.

A mix of office and retail space is planned for the site, which is located right across from Starbucks and Whole Foods. Two existing buildings will be incorporated into the initial plan along with the addition of two new, mid-rise office buildings on Woodward Avenue, which will be marketed as a build-to-suit, corporate headquarters.

Construction on the first of two planned parking decks will begin in the fall.

“We are excited to bring this new development to Midtown Detroit," Nyman, in a press release that accompanied the release of the project renderings. "It is a unique opportunity for a corporate user to be in the heart of a city with so much activity, within walking distance to Little Caesars Arena, District Detroit, Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State."

Norman Hale, who lives in a condominium across from the new Little Caesars Arena said a Target store would be welcomed by residents.

"It'll boost the economy, boost the neighborhood, and hopefully bring more people into the neighborhood living, and going to school and work and everything else, plus it will provide more jobs as well."

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions has been hired to handle the office leasing for the project, which is being called SOMA Detroit or South of Mack Avenue.