Resident at Henry Ford Hospital accused of groping student nurse

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A resident doctor at Henry Ford Hospital is facing possible time behind bar after being charged with criminal sexual conduct.

According to police, the resident doctor is 26-year-old Ali Amro.

We're told he's here on a student visa.

I spoke with him very briefly tonight about allegations that he groped a female nursing student inside henry ford hospital.

Amro was arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges inside a 36th District courtroom this afternoon for inappropriate contact with a Wayne State nursing student.

The alleged incident happened in early December.

Amro is here on a student visa. During his arraignment, his attorney pleaded with the judge for bond, insisting he's not a flight risk, and also insisting he's not a threat to his accuser - even though they both work here at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

A hospital spokesperson released this statement:

We take this allegation very seriously. The resident is on administrative leave pending the outcome of this case, and will have no contact with students, employees or patients.

We visited Amro at his home, but he declined to comment on the allegations.

If convicted Amro is facing a two years behind bars as well as being placed on the sex offender registry.