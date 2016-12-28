Residents living without heat and running water at Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Residents are living in deplorable conditions in an apartment on Detroit's west side.

People in the Frederick Douglass Apartments have been living without heat and running water for several days.

"It's just a mess," said resident Rozilyn Bond.

Bond has been using her oven to heat her second floor apartment. She uses pales, trash cans, and other containers to collect water from busted pipes in the basement for cooking and bathing.

Bond said the pipes burst earlier this month.

The loss of water was the latest problem for a building that has been in decline since a fire last June.

There are boarded up windows outside and broken doors and busted ceilings inside.

Squatters have also taken up residence.

7 Action News talked to a woman who moved in with her three children two weeks ago.

"No, shelters won't take us in. I've tried them and it's just a no-go. It's better than being in the cold," said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

According to a sign in front, the building is managed by Peace of Mind Investors. The number on the sign has been disconnected.

John Roach, media director for the city of Detroit, told 7 Action News building inspectors were at the apartments

earlier this month.

They issued a $1,500 fine and set a court date for January 9.

Inspectors will return to the building Wednesday in response to calls from 7 Action News.