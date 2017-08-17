Residents maneuver hazardous sidewalks as Detroit works to fix 250,000 slabs

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "Look at this man! This is six inches, buckled," said William Eckel on a video he posted on Facebook in which he highlights a hazardous sidewalk in his Warrendale neighborhood on Detroit's west side.

The severely buckled portion of sidewalk is outside the home where Ieshia Fulgham lives with her young sons and grandchildren.

"It's really dangerous. It's hard for them to ride bikes and all of that," says Fulgham.

A city official says they will send a crew out to assess the situation in Warrendale and determine if the sidewalk should be placed on a list for an emergency repair.

Earlier this year, the City of Detroit began a 3-year program to replace 250,000 slabs of sidewalk that have been damaged by the roots of trees on city property or demolition crews.

If you know of a sidewalk in the city of Detroit that you think should qualify for an emergency fix, you can call 313-224-3901.

Crews will assess whether any portion of sidewalk should be placed ahead of scheduled replacement.