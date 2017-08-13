RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to host Michigan African American Engagement Roundtable

DETROIT (WXYZ) - On Monday, August 14, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will host a roundtable in Detroit with Michigan Republican Party (MRP) Chairman Ron Weiser and Michigan African American leaders.

The discussion will begin at 10 a.m. at the Detroit Republican Office. It's located at 19208 Livernois.

The group will talk about important issues facing the Michigan community and the Republican Party's continued efforts to engage through the RNC's Strategic Initiatives program.