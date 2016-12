DETROIT (WXYZ) - A pizza driver is recovering after being shot on the city's east side.

Police say the driver for Papa's Pizza was sitting in his car in the store's parking lot when the suspect jumped in the vehicle and told him to drive.

After driving a few blocks, the suspect opened fire. He then ran from the scene with the keys and some cash, leaving the vehicle behind.

The victim ran to a nearby bar, where he was given a ride to the hospital.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.