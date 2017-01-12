Search for killer has family of Donte Green asking for the public's help

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The family of Donte Green is hoping someone can help them find justice. Green, 28, was shot and killed Friday, November 11, near the Caribbean Club in Southwest Detroit.

Around 9:45 that night, someone opened fire and Green, who was standing near a food truck, was fatally shot.

Green went to the location on the 7000 block of McGraw because a friend was shooting a music video.

The shots were reportedly fired at someone inside a car that was parked in front of the Caribbean Club.

According to Crime Stoppers, Green attempted to run to his car for safety when he was shot.

Green was set to begin a new job with Ford Motor Company on November 14.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

And if the tip is received by midnight, January 12, $1,000 will be added to the reward for a total of $3,500.

Anyone with any information about Green's murder is urged to help his family by making an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Tipsters can also test CSM and your tip to 274637.

Click on the video above to hear from Green's mother and sister in Kimberly Craig's report.

Your identity is always 100% anonymous.