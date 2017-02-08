Sex abuse conviction thrown out against Detroit man after 30 years

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A judge has thrown out the conviction of a Detroit man who's been behind bars for nearly 30 years on sex abuse charges.

A new trial has now been ordered, and a court hearing tomorrow could see him walk out of prison.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Bernard Young may get a second chance at life. His family believes the 58-year-old was wrongfully convicted of sexual abuse on two young boys in 1988.

Those crimes happened on Hendricks in Detroit.

Even the young victims, around 5 and 6 at the time, who once gave statements saying he abused them, also now say he's innocent. One of them now admitting in a sworn affidavit he never met Young and had no idea if he even lived in the neighborhood.

We're told back then the mother of the boys found out her children had been abused.

Those who have been working on this case for years, like Claudia Whitman, who flew in from Colorado for a court hearing tomorrow, say the stepfather was behind it.

They claim he threatened the boys, telling them to say it was Young, their neighbor, or he would kill them and their mother.

The stepfather has since passed away.

Young's lawyer tells 7 Action News many things could happen at tomorrow's hearing, including: a trial date could be set, bond set, or dismissal of the entire case.

We're told Young could walk out of a Coldwater prison as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

