Six stolen cars found at illegal salvage yard in southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A stash of stolen cars was found on Detroit's southwest side this afternoon.

We're told six stolen cars were found in an old illegal salvage yard near Warren and 17th.

Cell phone video shows the cars tucked away in the vacant building, some with out of state license plates.

We tracked down one of the owners of a stolen car found there today. Jeff Hitch says he's been without his vehicle since the day after Memorial Day.

Hitch told us, "I've been looking for it. I'm a city worker. I work for the water department in this area. So, I've been looking."

His wife is astonished we're showing them their stolen car.

Becky Hitch saying, "Oh my gosh, the tires are still there. I'm just in shock. It was parked right over there."

The two have been looking all over for the car, going around the neighborhood, looking in alleys after it was taken from the driveway.

Investigators say a group has been targeting vehicles from the neighborhood and stashing them there, eventually stripping them down.

We're told these are called push steals, where they would use a stolen car to physically push another stolen car to this location.

For the Hitch's, it's solves the mystery, their car only a few miles away.

Police say no one has been arrested, this investigation is on-going.