There's still time to sign up for Detroit Senior Olympics

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Calling all athletes, crafters, high-rollers and hustlers! There's still time to sign up for the Senior Olympics hosted by the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department June 12-14.

Last year, more than 400 participants, ages 50 and older, enjoyed competing and exhibiting in more than 18 events including tennis, basketball, baking, arts & crafts, bid whist and hustle dancing. New events for 2017 include pickleball, softball and chess. Also, new this year, qualifying participants will be eligible to compete on the state and national levels at the Michigan Senior Olympics and the National Senior Games in events such as horseshoes, table tennis, bowling, basketball, track, swimming and tennis.

Interested participants can register on-site at Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center on June 12 or Adams-Butzel Recreation Center on June 13. On-site registration fees are $25 for athletes and $10 for VIP spectators. An additional $10 fee applies to pickleball, softball, golf and bowling events. General spectators are free, and vendor/resource opportunities are available.

For information, call (313) 224-1100. To see the Senior Olympics video, click here https://www.facebook.com/CityofDetroit/videos/10155464378217754/