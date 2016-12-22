Three mothers plead for answers in the cold case murders of their sons on Detroit's streets

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Three mothers are calling on the public for help, after their sons were shot to death on the streets of Detroit over the last three years.

Their killers are still on the run to this day.

Navy artillery instructor Terrence Hill was shot to death along Seven Mile on the west side in January of 2013. He got into a fight with a gunman who tried to rob him.

Thirty-five-year-old Leroy Davis was killed outside of the family dollar store on Tireman in July of 2015.

The mother of Christopher Stinson is desperately searching for her son's shooter. The Navy veteran was shot and killed on Lahser near Grand River in May of 2013. He was walking home, turned around after hearing his name, and was shot.

The reward money is now totaling $25,000, - $20,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hill's killer and a $2,500 reward for each of the other two cases.

Anyone can call 1-800-SPEAK UP.