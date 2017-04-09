Mother of toddler found wandering on Detroit's west side comes forward

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say the parents of a little girl who was found wandering on the city's west side have come forward.

The two-year-old was found at around 2:30 a.m. on the Southfield Service Drive near Joy Road. She had been left in the care of a aunt and it is believed she wandered away sometime after 2:00 a.m.

The aunt woke up a short time after the child wandered away, noticed she was missing and called both the child's mother and 911.

Police have not yet released her name or the name of her mother.

The girl, who was not able to tell police her name, age or any information about her parents, was spotted by an unknown person who called 911. The child was then taken to the 6th Precinct.

She has been put in the custody of a maternal aunt.

Child Protective Services and the Detroit Police Child Abuse unit are investigating.