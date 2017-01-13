Track & field sprinter Allyson Felix to give keynote at WSU's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute

Wayne State University welcomes American track and field sprinter Allyson Felix as the keynote speaker during its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Luncheon on Friday, Jan. 13.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Max M. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Felix has proven herself a force on the track, but still made time to graduate with an elementary education degree from the University of Southern California. She also has a heart for her community and serves as an ambassador for Right to Play and Play Works, as well as being a member of The President's Council on Fitness, Sport and Nutrition. Felix has recently turned her attention to helping former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha provide Los Angeles area teens with tools to prepare themselves for higher education through the ACTS College Summit.

In addition to the keynote address, the tribute includes a presentation of the Dr. Arthur L. Johnson Community Leadership Awards, which honor an individual and an organization whose contributions positively affect the community.

This year's recipients are Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, and Covenant House, one of the largest privately funded childcare agencies in the U.S. that provides services to homeless and runaway youth.

Visit http://communityoutreach.wayne.edu/mlk/ for more information or to purchase tickets.

(WXYZ) -