Video shows vandals destroy McDonald's on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police have released surveillance video hoping you can identify two vandals wanted for destroying a McDonald's on the city's east side early Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspects drove up to the drive-thru window to place an order. They started arguing with an employees and accused them of short-changing him. After figuring everything out, they left the location but returned a short time later.

They got out of the vehicle and the driver was armed with a knife. The passenger then got a yellow steering-wheel lock and used it to shatter the drive-thru window and another outside window.

The second suspect then entered the restaurant and shattered the glass entrance door. They both returned to the car and fled the location. Employees locked themselves in a storage room until the suspects fled.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, 6-feet tall weighing 140 pounds. He has a slim build, light complexion, and was driving a red, 4-door Kia.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, 6-feet-2 weighing 190 pounds. He has a medium building, light complexion and was wearing a blue bandana on his head.

